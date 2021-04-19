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ThePatriotNurse: What YOU Need To KNOW: The Next Cycle Of History
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151 views • April 19, 2021
Posted18April2021: Resentment from the Left, Equity Cycle, Higher Taxes, Organized Labor, Transition of Generations, Illegal immigration and Housing. "The Great Leveling". System Change. Censorship and disarmament go hand and hand. False Flag events from the CCP.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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