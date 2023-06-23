The [Big Guy] In The White House Is A Crook

Biden Inc: Obvious Corrupticrats
* The Biden crime family was shaking people down.
* Hey libs — what else do you need to hear?
* It’s beyond reasonable doubt.
* The evidence is everywhere.
* Spread the word.
RNC Research: Yes, Joe Biden was fully immersed in Hunter's foreign business dealings.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 23 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vxewa-i-want-the-truth-about-the-vaccine-ep.-2038-06232023.html
