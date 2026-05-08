DR. TESS LAWRIE ON ‘WHO’ IS REALLY IN CHARGE

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Dr. Tess Lawrie reveals findings from a years-long investigation into World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centers and the global networks influencing public health policy behind the scenes. She shares how deeply interconnected governments, universities, regulators, and private interests may still be, even after the U.S. formally withdrew from the WHO.