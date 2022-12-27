Create New Account
Twitter CANNOT be a 100% Free Speech Platform - Groomers, Violence + Gingers
Recharge Freedom
Published 18 hours ago |

Elon musk originally stated that Twitter would be a 100% first amendment platform. Here is why that cannot be the case, even as someone who is close to a free-speech absolutist, it doesn't necessarily make sense for a commercial platform to adhere so stringently to such rules, with things like doxing, horrific violence, and gingers.However, the battle of ideas must be sacrosanct, and Twitter should not be intentionally suppressing the political narrative of the side the day just like, which clearly was the case under the old regime.


#twitter #freespeech #firstamendment #gingers #southpark #censorship


