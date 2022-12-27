Twitter CANNOT be a 100% Free Speech Platform - Groomers, Violence + Gingers

Elon musk originally stated that Twitter would be a 100% first amendment platform. Here is why that cannot be the case, even as someone who is close to a free-speech absolutist, it doesn't necessarily make sense for a commercial platform to adhere so stringently to such rules, with things like doxing, horrific violence, and gingers.However, the battle of ideas must be sacrosanct, and Twitter should not be intentionally suppressing the political narrative of the side the day just like, which clearly was the case under the old regime.





#twitter #freespeech #firstamendment #gingers #southpark #censorship





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more