Merritt Medical Hour - Dr. Lee Merritt ft. - Steve Kelley - 8/16/2023
I'm sharing this video from Dr. Merritt's Medical Hour, also at Brighteon.

8/16/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Steve Kelley

Here is the original with the description, then a little info and places to find Steven D Kelley:

https://www.brighteon.com/654702e9-e46b-416d-a6e7-d88e58fe7521

Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com

Steven D Kelley

The best place to find Steven D Kelley is on his Telegram channel. Also, listening to his Thursday night radio show 'LIVE' at 9:00 pm Eastern.

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Soon again at:  https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

Look at weekly 'Truth Cat Radio' show videos, not interviews for more info.

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley

