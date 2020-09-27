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The Song of Bernadette
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19 views • September 27, 2020
Beautiful true story of the life of Saint Bernadette and the miraculous vision of the Mother of God to this Saint. The Vision took place in Lourdes, France. The first vision was on February 11, 1858, with more to follow. A must to see. God bless you and Our Lady protect you.
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