Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will THIS financial move from China DESTROY the U.S. dollar?
275 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Feb 17, 2023


In 2022, central banks around the world bought a RECORD amount of gold. And, China was one of those powerhouses: ‘For the first time since 2019, they announced they had increased their purchases of gold in November. And now there has been three consecutive months of them buying gold,’ Glenn’s ‘favorite’ financial advisor, Carol Roth, explains. So why is this happening? Roth predicts the CCP is trying to send signals that relate to a ‘new financial world order.’ In this clip, Roth and Glenn discuss the disastrous consequences this could have for the U.S. dollar…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noHph5CLHzA


Keywords
chinagoldcarol rothglenn beckfinancecentral banksus dollarnew financial world order

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket