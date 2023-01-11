Illuminati Occult Witchcraft "Magicians" Exposed 2023

"But the Egyptian magicians did the same things by their secret arts, and Pharaoh’s heart became hard; he would not listen to Moses and Aaron, just as the LORD had said." Exodus 7:22. The story in the Bible describing a time when Moses went up against two Egyptian magicians. A real magician practices the occult, and conjure up demonic entities that then perform these supernatural signs. Demons can manipulate matter to a certain extent.

