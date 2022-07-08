FULLY POISONED TENNIS PLAYER QUITS WIMBLEDON TOURNAMENT BECAUSE OF "ABDOMINAL INJURY"

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RAFAEL NADAL:
A few months ago, shortly after his "vaccination," he said it felt like there was in needle in his heart.
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Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury, sending Nick Kyrgios straight to the final
https:// www . cnn . com/2022/07/07/sport/rafael-nadal-wimbledon-withdraws-injury/index.html
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