Debunking An 'Intellectual' Feminist

Every so often I encounter a feminist that goes to great lengths to "debunk" a certain section of the Manosphere or the Manosphere it's entirety. So meet Anya Turnbull, She's mostly a movie and culture commentator who takes movies and other media from a distinctly feminist lens.
In her video, Anya went to great lengths to appear smart; on the surface, her video appears well-researched and very intelligent. Once you start to push past the surface and get into the actual things she's saying. Much like the other woman I had to do this with her arguments quickly fell apart and her near-complete ignorance of what she portrays the manosphere. Falling back on Feminist tropes of what she was told about the Manosphere as opposed to actually doing the research. It looks like she did the research but she didn't do the research
It is necessary to smash every single point she makes otherwise it's been my experience that it'll otherwise get dismissed
