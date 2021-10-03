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COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients PART 3: WHAT THE **** IS THIS?
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6846 views • October 03, 2021
The Corona Committee of Germany brought experts and lawyers together to present the evidence on what's actually inside these COVID-19 vaccines. They also show the DAMAGE they cause to the body, including death! How much more proof of toxins in these vials do people need? When will these vaccine pushers go to jail for murder? Isn't this enough? Welcome to PART 3.
Introduction originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 24th and 27th 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/worldwide-call-to-stop-vaxx-now-doctors-scientists-reveal-findings/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/09/never-before-seen-vaccine-victims-bodies-in-battle/
Main event originally aired on September 20th 2021
Cause of death after COVID-19 vaccination & Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines
https://odysee.com/@en:a5/PK_Tot-durch-Impfung_english:a
Introduction originally aired at http://stewpeters.tv on September 24th and 27th 2021
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/worldwide-call-to-stop-vaxx-now-doctors-scientists-reveal-findings/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2021/09/never-before-seen-vaccine-victims-bodies-in-battle/
Main event originally aired on September 20th 2021
Cause of death after COVID-19 vaccination & Undeclared components of the COVID-19 vaccines
https://odysee.com/@en:a5/PK_Tot-durch-Impfung_english:a
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