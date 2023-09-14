International Oligarchs Are Behind the War on Farmers: Filmmaker James Patrick

James Patrick is the director of the movie Nitrogen 2000, which documents the Dutch government’s attack on its farmers under the false premise that nitrogen is harmful to the environment. James’ movie was featured at The John Birch Society’s 2023 Leadership Conference. In this interview with host of The New American TV Paul Dragu, James discusses what he’s learned regarding the powers behind this nefarious push to kick farmers off their land.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.