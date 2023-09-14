Create New Account
International Oligarchs Are Behind the War on Farmers: Filmmaker James Patrick
James Patrick is the director of the movie Nitrogen 2000, which documents the Dutch government’s attack on its farmers under the false premise that nitrogen is harmful to the environment. James’ movie was featured at The John Birch Society’s 2023 Leadership Conference. In this interview with host of The New American TV Paul Dragu, James discusses what he’s learned regarding the powers behind this nefarious push to kick farmers off their land.

john birch societythe new americancarbon capturepaul dragujames patrick

