Execution In Provo Is A Warning To Conservatives-Get Situationally Aware Now
glock 1911
Instead of the secret service interviewing and arresting and charging a 75 year old, obese Provo resident who used a walker to get around for allegedly making threats against O'biden on social media, they sent the FBI to execute him in his home at 6 in the morning.  Get situationally aware.  Trust your gut.  Pray for wisdom and discernment.  "Be innocent like doves and crafty like serpents."

