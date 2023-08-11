Execution In Provo Is A Warning To Conservatives-Get Situationally Aware Now

Instead of the secret service interviewing and arresting and charging a 75 year old, obese Provo resident who used a walker to get around for allegedly making threats against O'biden on social media, they sent the FBI to execute him in his home at 6 in the morning. Get situationally aware. Trust your gut. Pray for wisdom and discernment. "Be innocent like doves and crafty like serpents."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.