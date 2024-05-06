Create New Account
PREACHER ATTACKED BY GUNMAN IN PITTSBURGH
Published 18 hours ago

Glenn Germany was delivering a sermon at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock when a man pulled a gun and tried to shoot him. Fortunately, the gun jammed, giving a member of the congregation the chance to wrestle him to the ground and disarm him. Police have charged the attacker with attempted homicide. Source: WSB-TV

