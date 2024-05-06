PREACHER ATTACKED BY GUNMAN IN PITTSBURGH

Glenn Germany was delivering a sermon at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock when a man pulled a gun and tried to shoot him.
Fortunately, the gun jammed, giving a member of the congregation the chance to wrestle him to the ground and disarm him.
Police have charged the attacker with attempted homicide.
Source: WSB-TV
