Who Is Funding This?

We Followed The World’s Deadliest Illegal Mass Migration Route. Here Is What We Found.

* Europe is being invaded and destroyed by Africa, in a crime orchestrated by global leaders.

* A new TCN documentary shows how it’s happening.

* The West isn’t just tolerating mass migration.

* Our governments are facilitating, encouraging and funding it.

* Our cameras document what nobody is meant to see.





WATCH: Replacing Europe: Following The World’s Deadliest Migration Route





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 January 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-anthony-rubin

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2014760043988615273