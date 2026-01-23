Who Is Funding This?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Followed The World’s Deadliest Illegal Mass Migration Route. Here Is What We Found.
* Europe is being invaded and destroyed by Africa, in a crime orchestrated by global leaders.
* A new TCN documentary shows how it’s happening.
* The West isn’t just tolerating mass migration.
* Our governments are facilitating, encouraging and funding it.
* Our cameras document what nobody is meant to see.
WATCH: Replacing Europe: Following The World’s Deadliest Migration Route
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 January 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-anthony-rubin