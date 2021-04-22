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POTP - E14 - CATCHING UP WITH KNUT WITTKOWSKI, PHD
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348 views • April 22, 2021
Perspectives on the Pandemic, March 25, 2021
Sound problem ends at 12 minutes 30 seconds
In this episode, we check back in with an epidemiologist who got millions of views on this channel before he was summarily canceled. Now Knut Wittkowski has a dire warning for the world: lockdowns only breed new variants of the virus. Will anyone hear him long enough to weigh the argument, or will open inquiry, the foundation of all scientific endeavor, continue to be suppressed to our peril?
Sound problem ends at 12 minutes 30 seconds
In this episode, we check back in with an epidemiologist who got millions of views on this channel before he was summarily canceled. Now Knut Wittkowski has a dire warning for the world: lockdowns only breed new variants of the virus. Will anyone hear him long enough to weigh the argument, or will open inquiry, the foundation of all scientific endeavor, continue to be suppressed to our peril?
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