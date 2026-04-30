The Birthday Massacre’s Philip Elliott - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 625

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Philip Elliott, drummer of the darkwave band, The Birthday Massacre, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Dark Winter Tour with Lord of the Lost and Wednesday 13. The Birthday Massacre is currently supporting their newest album, Pathways.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
ddrum Dominion Series Birch Drum Kit - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/oNy4Do
Pearl Joey Jordison Signature 13" Snare Drum - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/E0ZE1W
Evans G2 Coated Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bkmOJg
Evans EMAD Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYme0Z
Evans Genera Dry Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vDZPk3
RTOM Moongel Damper Pads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZmqAN
Sabian AAX Stage Hi-Hats 14" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVyRPe
Sabian AAX X-Plosion Splash 11" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L0ZKBV
Sabian AAX Medium Crash 16" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qW2z9b
Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4
Sabian AAX Metal Ride 20" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jROe0M
Sabian Holy China Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5k75db
Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4
Sabian Stratus Crash Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/B52n3J
Sabian Radia Cup Chime 7" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WOGyee
Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (5A) - https://amzn.to/3OQM3He
Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (7A) - https://amzn.to/3OMXRdB
Pearl Hi-Hat Stand - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Pz6ODR
Tama Speed Cobra Double Bass Drum Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aNWOXY
Pearl PowerShifter Bass Drum Beaters - https://amzn.to/4mVUOMA
Mapex Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gRWOEX
ART USB Mix 4 Compact Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zz2xVG
Shure SE215 In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/E0ZEND
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - January 31, 2026
Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL
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VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Skip Intro
01:08 Drum Kit
03:51 Cymbals
04:53 Drumsticks
05:48 Hardware
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
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00:00Introduction
00:38Skip Intro
01:08Drum Kit
03:51Cymbals
04:53Drumsticks
05:48Hardware