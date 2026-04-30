BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Birthday Massacre’s Philip Elliott - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 625
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • Today

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Philip Elliott, drummer of the darkwave band, The Birthday Massacre, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Dark Winter Tour with Lord of the Lost and Wednesday 13. The Birthday Massacre is currently supporting their newest album, Pathways.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

ddrum Dominion Series Birch Drum Kit - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/oNy4Do

Pearl Joey Jordison Signature 13" Snare Drum - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/E0ZE1W

Evans G2 Coated Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bkmOJg

Evans EMAD Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYme0Z

Evans Genera Dry Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vDZPk3

RTOM Moongel Damper Pads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZmqAN

Sabian AAX Stage Hi-Hats 14" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVyRPe

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Splash 11" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L0ZKBV

Sabian AAX Medium Crash 16" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qW2z9b

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4

Sabian AAX Metal Ride 20" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jROe0M

Sabian Holy China Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5k75db

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4

Sabian Stratus Crash Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/B52n3J

Sabian Radia Cup Chime 7" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WOGyee

Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (5A) - https://amzn.to/3OQM3He

Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (7A) - https://amzn.to/3OMXRdB

Pearl Hi-Hat Stand - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Pz6ODR

Tama Speed Cobra Double Bass Drum Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aNWOXY

Pearl PowerShifter Bass Drum Beaters - https://amzn.to/4mVUOMA

Mapex Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gRWOEX

ART USB Mix 4 Compact Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zz2xVG

Shure SE215 In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/E0ZEND


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2026

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/TheBirthdayMassacre

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thebirthdaymassacre

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TBMassacre


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:08 Drum Kit

03:51 Cymbals

04:53 Drumsticks

05:48 Hardware


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
drumsdrummerdigital tour busgear mastersthe birthday massacrethe birthday massacre digital tour busthe birthday massacre gear mastersthe birthday massacre gearthe birthday massacre rigthe birthday massacre interviewthe birthday massacre bandphilip elliottphilip elliott drummerphilip elliott drum kitphilip elliott drum setphilip elliott musicianthe birthday massacre drummerthe birthday massacre drum kitthe birthday massacre drum setdrum kit
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

01:08Drum Kit

03:51Cymbals

04:53Drumsticks

05:48Hardware

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Trump’s Iran Hawks circle back for more bombing campaigns in Iran, ripping apart a populist political movement

Lance D Johnson
Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Pentagon delays $400 million in Ukraine aid amid shifting global priorities

Willow Tohi
The Offline Revolution: A must-read for the digitally awakened

The Offline Revolution: A must-read for the digitally awakened

Belle Carter
Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Israel’s endless wars bring mass death but no political victories

Cassie B.
Monthly cultural outings slash depression risk 48% in decade-long study

Monthly cultural outings slash depression risk 48% in decade-long study

Cassie B.
WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

WHCA Dinner Shooting Exposes Security Vulnerabilities Amid Iran Revenge Threats

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy