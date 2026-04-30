The Birthday Massacre’s Philip Elliott - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 625

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Philip Elliott, drummer of the darkwave band, The Birthday Massacre, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Dark Winter Tour with Lord of the Lost and Wednesday 13. The Birthday Massacre is currently supporting their newest album, Pathways.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

ddrum Dominion Series Birch Drum Kit - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/oNy4Do

Pearl Joey Jordison Signature 13" Snare Drum - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/E0ZE1W

Evans G2 Coated Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bkmOJg

Evans EMAD Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OYme0Z

Evans Genera Dry Snare Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vDZPk3

RTOM Moongel Damper Pads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZmqAN

Sabian AAX Stage Hi-Hats 14" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YVyRPe

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Splash 11" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L0ZKBV

Sabian AAX Medium Crash 16" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qW2z9b

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4

Sabian AAX Metal Ride 20" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jROe0M

Sabian Holy China Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5k75db

Sabian AAX X-Plosion Crash 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VJLD4

Sabian Stratus Crash Cymbal 18" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/B52n3J

Sabian Radia Cup Chime 7" - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WOGyee

Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (5A) - https://amzn.to/3OQM3He

Los Cabos Red Hickory Drumsticks (7A) - https://amzn.to/3OMXRdB

Pearl Hi-Hat Stand - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Pz6ODR

Tama Speed Cobra Double Bass Drum Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aNWOXY

Pearl PowerShifter Bass Drum Beaters - https://amzn.to/4mVUOMA

Mapex Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gRWOEX

ART USB Mix 4 Compact Mixer - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zz2xVG

Shure SE215 In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/E0ZEND





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 31, 2026

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/TheBirthdayMassacre

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thebirthdaymassacre

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TBMassacre





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VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:08 Drum Kit

03:51 Cymbals

04:53 Drumsticks

05:48 Hardware





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





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