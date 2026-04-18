SHE DOESN'T DATE SHORT GUYS, OR DOES SHE !!

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This has to be one of the funniest gold digger videos; the way her attitude instantly changes when she sees the guys car.
I experienced this in reverse once; I had a really good dinner date, however when we went out to the car park and saw the old cr*ppy commercial van I was driving that was it.