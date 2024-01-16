What Happened to American Journalist, Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine? - Zelensky, Biden, Tucker Carlson - Breanna Morello

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.









Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://w





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: f59f4df91e039df3







