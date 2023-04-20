The Arukah Method for Arthritis - Herbalist Certification - Arukah.com

Today, I want to talk to you about arthritis, a degenerative joint disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Arthritis is a painful condition that can range from mild to excruciating, and more than 200 diseases are classified under this name. However, most arthritic conditions fall into two categories, which are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Firstly, let's talk about osteoarthritis, which is the more common type of arthritis, affecting over fifty million Americans and 80 percent of people over fifty. Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage that protects the bones from rubbing against each other wears down, causing pain and inflammation. This type of arthritis usually appears in joints that do most of the body's hard work, such as the knees, hips, spine, and hands. Although injury or the normal wear and tear of life often brings on cartilage damage, it can be made much worse by food allergies, poor diet, and mineral deposits in the joints. Additionally, the effects of mental and emotional stress can also aggravate arthritis pain. Changes in the weather, usually rain and falling barometric pressure, often cause arthritis flare-ups. Secondly, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a different type of arthritis caused by an inappropriate immune reaction in which white blood cells attack the cartilage in the joints. RA can destroy the bones themselves and even the muscles and skin, leading to severe pain and disability. While osteoarthritis affects men and women equally, RA appears three times more frequently in women. It affects only 2 to 3 percent of the population and can occur at any age, even in childhood. The course of the disease is difficult to predict, as it may disappear a few months after its appearance, or it may grow progressively worse. Experts disagree over the causes of RA, but it seems clear that genes, food allergies, bacterial or viral infection, stress, excess acid in the body, and the presence of certain antibodies in the blood all play a role. It is essential to note that many complementary therapies used for osteoarthritis are also effective in reducing the pain and slowing the spread of rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, underlying factors for both of these conditions may include poor digestive function (intestinal permeability), hormone imbalance, nutritional deficiencies, food allergies, and lifestyle factors. Learn how to heal yourself, your family, & your community, WITHOUT spending years on an expensive medical degree, and build a profitable, online health coaching business - https://arukah.comShow less



