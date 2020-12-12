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Each swing state starts two petitions... One for Trump and one for Biden
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44 views • December 12, 2020
since the treasonous supreme court criminals refuse to honor justice and law, a new case can be presented demanding that the results of these petitions are used in order to show the will of the people and recognize the Fraud. This can also raise awareness amongst those who only watch main stream media and have been deprived of the truth of what is actually going on.
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