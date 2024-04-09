The Moho





Apr 8, 2024





She was dumped alone on the field, suffered with huge tumor! She had a sad and rough life!





She was picked up as a stray out in the field! Maybe someone left her alone and sadness fighting for survived in the field.





She’s very cranky and needs a foster!!!





I have a rescue who will cover her medical!





#themoho, #abandonedkittens





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWsTEDhCzzk