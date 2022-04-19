Covid Wars Fizzling OUT! - What do they Have Planned for US !

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A second global summit on COVID-19 is planned for May 12, at which global leaders will convene to discuss a redoubling of efforts to end the acute phase of the pandemic and prepare for future health crises, the White House said Monday.



“The emergence and spread of new variants, like omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling COVID-19 worldwide,” the White House said in a joint statement with Germany, which holds the G-7 presidency, Indonesia, holder of the G-20 presidency, Belize, as chair of the Caribbean Community and Senegal, as current African Union Chair.



The group is calling on world leaders, NGOs, philanthropists and the private sector to recommit to programs that will help vaccinate the world, fund further testing and treatments, and show support for the ACT-Accelerator, the World Health Organization’s program to ensure access to COVID-19 Tools for all.



The summit follows the first one that was hosted by the U.S. on Sept. 2 of 2021.



The announcement comes as cases start to climb again in the U.S. after their steep decline early in the year, driven by the BA.2 variant, and two new subvariants that appear to be even more infectious.



See also: How well is the COVID-19 test-to-treat program working?



The two, named BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, were highlighted by health officials in New York State last week and accounted for more than 70% of new cases in central New York State in March, according to a statement from the health department.



The two are sub-lineages of BA.2, which has become dominant in the world, and accounted for 99.2% of cases sequenced in the World Health Organization’s weekly update from last week.



The U.S. is averaging 37,353 cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, up 38% from two weeks ago. Cases are climbing again in 33 out of 50 states.



Hospitalizations continue to fall, however. The country is averaging 14,936 hospitalizations a day, down 6% from two weeks ago, the lowest since the first weeks of the pandemic. The daily death toll has fallen below 600 to 512, but the official death toll is expected to hit one million in the coming weeks, a sign of how much pain the pandemic has inflicted.