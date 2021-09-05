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Crowns - Rewards - Inheritance Chart - Short
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10 views • September 05, 2021
Crowns, Rewards, and Inheritance received by God's Servants at the Bema Seat of Christ (Judgment Seat of Christ): 2 Corinthians 5:10 & 1 Corinthians 3:11-15.
A Dedicated Christian (also known as a Disciple or Metochoi) is defined as: A Christian who is not just interested in obtaining access to Heaven, but instead is committed to true discipleship with God and is dedicated to learning to love God and his ways. They pursue to align themselves with the first and greatest of all of God’s Commandments, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.” – Mark 12:30 (KJV) In this pursuit they find themselves drawn more to follow God’s Commandments and his ways out of love and dedication. (see also Deuteronomy 6:5, Deuteronomy 10:12, Deuteronomy 11:1, Deuteronomy 19:9, Matthew 22:37, Mark 12:30, Luke 10:27). “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” – John 14:15 (KJV)
See "Section 4: Sanctification – Holiness, Inheritance, Rewards, and Crowns" in the Session 3 Supplemental Lecture Notes or view the Session 3 lecture. As always, it is important to start at the beginning of the lecture series, because there is very little review of previous information in the series. Start at the beginning by going to the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
For other viewing and download options, please visit the website https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
A Dedicated Christian (also known as a Disciple or Metochoi) is defined as: A Christian who is not just interested in obtaining access to Heaven, but instead is committed to true discipleship with God and is dedicated to learning to love God and his ways. They pursue to align themselves with the first and greatest of all of God’s Commandments, “And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment.” – Mark 12:30 (KJV) In this pursuit they find themselves drawn more to follow God’s Commandments and his ways out of love and dedication. (see also Deuteronomy 6:5, Deuteronomy 10:12, Deuteronomy 11:1, Deuteronomy 19:9, Matthew 22:37, Mark 12:30, Luke 10:27). “If ye love me, keep my commandments.” – John 14:15 (KJV)
See "Section 4: Sanctification – Holiness, Inheritance, Rewards, and Crowns" in the Session 3 Supplemental Lecture Notes or view the Session 3 lecture. As always, it is important to start at the beginning of the lecture series, because there is very little review of previous information in the series. Start at the beginning by going to the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
For other viewing and download options, please visit the website https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
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