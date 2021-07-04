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BOOM!!! COVID-19 IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES (english subtitles)
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584 views • July 04, 2021
"Spanish researchers" has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician "Ricardo Delgado", "Dr". "José Luis Sevillano" and "the team of researchers" and "professors" with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
Warning:
This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "la quinta columna", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment.
Vari3dad3S - Brighteon
Español:
"Investigadores españoles" han hecho un anuncio urgente que esperan que llegue al mayor número de personas, especialmente a las relacionadas con la salud y los servicios jurídicos, ya que el bioestadístico "Ricardo Delgado", el "Dr". "José Luis Sevillano" y el "equipo de investigadores" y "profesores" con los que han estado llevando a cabo sus investigaciones han confirmado la presencia de nanopartículas de óxido de grafeno en los viales de vacunación.
Advertencia:
Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "la quinta columna", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento.
Vari3dad3S - Brighteon
Warning:
This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "la quinta columna", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment.
Vari3dad3S - Brighteon
Español:
"Investigadores españoles" han hecho un anuncio urgente que esperan que llegue al mayor número de personas, especialmente a las relacionadas con la salud y los servicios jurídicos, ya que el bioestadístico "Ricardo Delgado", el "Dr". "José Luis Sevillano" y el "equipo de investigadores" y "profesores" con los que han estado llevando a cabo sus investigaciones han confirmado la presencia de nanopartículas de óxido de grafeno en los viales de vacunación.
Advertencia:
Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "la quinta columna", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento.
Vari3dad3S - Brighteon
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