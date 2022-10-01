Hurricane Ian's death toll rises with urgent rescues underway

You've a chance to Win $750 for PayPal Gift Card!! Visit at https://bit.ly/winpaypalgift ---------------------------------------------------------------
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
