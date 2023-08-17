This week is Back to School week on the Moms on a Mission Podcast and today we welcome guest Karen Moran. Karen was a school teacher and pioneered after school Bible clubs in elementary schools for over 20 years. In 2021, she started the program Save Our Schools America. Karen tells us about her teaching background and her life as a mom and grandmother. She tells us why and how she started Save Our Schools America and the focus of this organization. We discuss the resources that Save Our Schools provides for parents, grandparents, teachers, and schools and Karen highlights some of the curriculum from her online store including; the Bill of Rights, Constitution, and Declaration of Independence packets. Karen then shares her future plans for disseminating her curriculum throughout the country and tells us the best place to find and purchase her books, curriculum and other resources.





You can learn more by going to www.saveourschools.com and to purchase curriculum go to www.Karen-Moran.com.





Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:





www.saveourschools.com

https://floridacitizensalliance.org/

www.karen-moran.com

www.momsonamission.net





