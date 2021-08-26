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THE DANGERS OF HEBREW ROOTS with Chris Bailey & Chad Schafer | CT Radio Ep. 67
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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0 view • August 26, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Jun 6, 2020 on YouTube with 3K views.
Chris Bailey & Chad Schafer join Celebrate Truth Radio to discuss the dangers of the Hebrew Roots Movement.
Catch Chris & Chad on Take On The World TV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQokYmpifC3yrkcGhXTdaGQ

Chad Schafer's Website: Website: https://www.thearchesofegypt.com/
Watch Disputed Lands on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzaL_DVlmdk&;list=PLgUQTI5fHCPcH8Tg0PbWz5t22IwIqOiVp

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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biblespiritualityreligiontorahhebrew roots
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