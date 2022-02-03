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Trust, Submit, Follow - Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV)
5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart
and lean not on your own understanding;
6 in all your ways submit to him,
and he will direct your paths.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Trust Jesus definitively, not yourself.
Submit to Him and follow His directions.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8p6443
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