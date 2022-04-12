© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Rights Halted
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • April 12, 2022
Lockdown Insanity
* First mass quarantine was in Wuhan in 2020.
* Lockdowns hurt more people than the ’rona.
* Hell on Earth: China brings back brutal lockdown; abandons its starving citizens.
* Corona-positive people dragged off to camps.
* Shanghai lockdown is all about power and control; pets are being beaten to death.
* China’s Xi is set to begin third consecutive term.
* Fauxi refuses to criticize friends in China.
* We should be very concerned with what’s happening.
* Our leaders want to implement China-style tactics.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303652642001
* First mass quarantine was in Wuhan in 2020.
* Lockdowns hurt more people than the ’rona.
* Hell on Earth: China brings back brutal lockdown; abandons its starving citizens.
* Corona-positive people dragged off to camps.
* Shanghai lockdown is all about power and control; pets are being beaten to death.
* China’s Xi is set to begin third consecutive term.
* Fauxi refuses to criticize friends in China.
* We should be very concerned with what’s happening.
* Our leaders want to implement China-style tactics.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303652642001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.