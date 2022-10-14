Create New Account
Michael Yon says the Europeans will be eating each other - CANNABALISM - by 2024 because of the Slow Build Famine. Oh Goody can I have mine medium rare please ? With extra rallsh ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published a month ago |

Is this crazy or what ? I am telling you this Michael Yon guy knows what the heck he is talking about.  He is a famous war correspondent for many years and studies famines.  He has been in the Derian Gap ( this is the jungle land area between Colombia and Panama ) where the Cabal has gathered a bunch of immigrants and helps them get to the US so they can be dispersed among our cities.  He has traveled all over the world studying famine and war.  The Cabal wants to kill you Buttercup. 

Keywords
deathfamineeuropeans

