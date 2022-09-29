Phil Harper: Turning the Tide on Covid Vax in the U.K.

As the number of deaths from causes other than Covid continues to rise in the United Kingdom and peer-reviewed studies on the risks of COVID shots keep on coming, the healthcare regulators, Members of Parliament, and the mainstream media are ignoring it all. Yet, some independent journalists, prominent scientists, and everyday people are challenging medical tyranny.





In this interview with The New American, Phil Harper, an award-winning investigative journalist and filmmaker from the U.K., talks about the latest science on the dangers of Covid shots, proving they must be immediately suspended. Mr. Harper argues that while most Brits are nudged by the government and the media to believe that Covid poses a deadly threat to their lives and are conditioned to believe that the shots are the only way forward, for many, this narrative is now collapsing.





Mr. Harper also talks about his upcoming film "The Research Cartel" which will cover the coordinated suppression of repurposed drugs used against Covid, among other topics. To watch the trailer, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyNdCdv9xLI





To follow Mr. Harper of Substack, please go to: https://philharper.substack.com/





