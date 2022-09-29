BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Phil Harper: Turning the Tide on Covid Vax in the U.K.
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • September 29, 2022

As the number of deaths from causes other than Covid continues to rise in the United Kingdom and peer-reviewed studies on the risks of COVID shots keep on coming, the healthcare regulators, Members of Parliament, and the mainstream media are ignoring it all. Yet, some independent journalists, prominent scientists, and everyday people are challenging medical tyranny.


In this interview with The New American, Phil Harper, an award-winning investigative journalist and filmmaker from the U.K., talks about the latest science on the dangers of Covid shots, proving they must be immediately suspended. Mr. Harper argues that while most Brits are nudged by the government and the media to believe that Covid poses a deadly threat to their lives and are conditioned to believe that the shots are the only way forward, for many, this narrative is now collapsing.


Mr. Harper also talks about his upcoming film "The Research Cartel" which will cover the coordinated suppression of repurposed drugs used against Covid, among other topics. To watch the trailer, please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyNdCdv9xLI


To follow Mr. Harper of Substack, please go to: https://philharper.substack.com/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccineinjectionsvaccine mandatescovidphil harper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy