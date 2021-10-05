FBI Admits They Don’t Keep Data or Track of Antifa Violence

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During a House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties subcommittee hearing on “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part VI): Examining the Biden Administration’s Counterterrorism Strategy” on Wednesday, the Assistant Director of Counterterrorism for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Timothy Langan seemed to lend credence to Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-N.Y.) now infamous claim that violence by the far-left group Antifa is a “myth.”
Now, Langan didn’t take it as far as Nadler in his “myth” assertion concerning Antifa, but he did admit to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) that since the FBI doesn’t consider Antifa an “organization,” they don’t keep track of their extremist violence.