Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Listen to that Man Voice. And look at that Man neck. So strong - so Manly. Hey I thought you said this was a Woman ? She is a Trans Billionaire advising our Military. No wonder they are so Woke
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
170 Subscribers
51 views
Published Yesterday

Totally disgusting .   I bet General Millie , Mr Bushy Eyebrows, loves this Lady. 

I hope at some point they charge Millie with Treason. Remember when he told the General in China he would call him if Trump were planning an attack ?

Keywords
militarytranswokd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket