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AIR-2 Genie | air-to-air Nuclear missile
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61 views • January 23, 2021
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The Douglas AIR-2 Genie was an unguided air-to-air rocket with a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead. It was deployed by the United States Air Force and Canada during the Cold War. Production ended in 1962 after over 3,000 were made, with some related training and test derivatives being produced later.
The Atomic Cafe Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1328784977495713
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theatomiccafe
For just $2 a month you can sign up to help support the channel.
For 1 time donations, my PayPal.Me account is: https://paypal.me/TheAtomicCafe?local...
The Douglas AIR-2 Genie was an unguided air-to-air rocket with a 1.5 kt W25 nuclear warhead. It was deployed by the United States Air Force and Canada during the Cold War. Production ended in 1962 after over 3,000 were made, with some related training and test derivatives being produced later.
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