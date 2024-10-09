© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bombshell Exclusive: The Pentagon/Department of Energy Is In Control Of Hurricane Milton - FULL SHOW - 10/08/2024
158 views • 6 months ago
Bombshell Exclusive: The Pentagon/Department of Energy Is In Control Of Hurricane Milton, One Of The Most Powerful Storms In History Set To Devastate Florida Wednesday! Alex Jones Will Exclusively Lay Out Smoking Gun Government Documents Proving US Government Has Had The Power to Completely Control Hurricanes Since 1967! - FULL SHOW - 10/08/2024
