Chinese-Canadian Tycoon Xiao Jianhua Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Embezzlement, Bribery

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08/19/2022 CNA: Chinese-Canadian tycoon Xiao Jianhua has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company, Tomorrow Group, was fined US$8 billion for embezzlement and bribery in a case that could involve the upper echelons of the ruling Communist Party