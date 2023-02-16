Create New Account
Сон "2 луны (или 2 солнца), комета, землетрясение, тонущий лайнер" - сон от 3 сентября 2017 г.
Делюсь сном от 3 сентября 2017 г. - зачитываю запись из блокнотика, сон был коротким. Во сне: вижу на вечернем небе то ли 2 луны, то ли 2 солнца. Затем комета летит к земле (метеорит?), задевает. Происходит землетрясение. Тонет океанический лайнер и подводная лодка вроде бы с трудом справляется с управлением.


