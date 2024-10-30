Foreign immigrants cannot fill labor gaps for long

British politician Miriam Cates explains why incoming immigration can’t compensate for low birthrates, and is not a long term solution.





For keeping total population and working age population constant in Europe up to year 2060, demographic research calculated that foreign migration with annual inflow of about 2 million young immigrants is needed:

https://web.archive.org/web/20240204053421/https://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol40/45/40-45.pdf

Keeping the support ratio constant still remains an unattainable goal because of unrealistic migration numbers necessary.





Pensioners are increasing fast in all OECD Countries, up to 2050:

https://archive.ph/jldBq





A UN study estimated that with the low birth rate of all European Countries, in order to keep the working population stable, the ratio of 3:1 workers-retirees stable, 6.1 million young foreign immigrants should be accepted every year, until year 2050:

https://web.archive.org/web/20221016143819/https://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/publications/pdf/ageing/replacement-chap4-eu.pdf

By 2050, Europe will have a population of 520,000,000 40% of whom will be made up of immigrants and their descendants.





In Austria and Canada, even under a constant incoming immigration rate of 0.35%, like the USA one, microsimulation models project a declining active labour force population between 2011 and 2061, collectively by 4% and 10% respectively:

https://web.archive.org/web/20220623051357/http://www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol41/12/41-12.pdf





Studies demonstrate that Germany needs a steady inflow of about 500,000 skilled foreign immigrants per year, every year, until 2050:

https://archive.ph/CB6oS

https://archive.ph/DVb9N

https://archive.ph/NZX89

https://archive.ph/XESQE

https://archive.ph/EZSzb

https://archive.ph/VVmqo

https://archive.ph/wophh

https://archive.ph/hcusz

https://archive.ph/T3s34

https://archive.ph/ds3hM

https://archive.ph/t9DsS

https://archive.ph/nCHNs

https://archive.ph/tKb3Z

https://archive.ph/IkAQt

https://archive.ph/YK4Nx

https://service.destatis.de/bevoelkerungspyramide/#!y=2060&v=3&l=en





95% of the hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving in Germany were young unmarried males:

https://archive.ph/dHOjs

https://archive.ph/Lm5jr

https://archive.ph/Swe3Y

https://archive.ph/45VPG

https://archive.ph/HBijY





Germany needs 1.5 million more new immigrants per year in order to save the country’s pension system:

https://archive.ph/didrZ

https://archive.ph/2wuaz

https://archive.ph/82gZV