BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Help Others Sweat-Out Toxins & Avoid Eating Plastic = PASSIVE Income WHILE U SLEEP For Yourself!
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

Video going over 3 ways to avoid ingesting plastic & 1 very cost-effective way to sweat it out of your body. To view the things mentioned (& MORE!) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $$$ (& time) to afford & do the below -- by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT -- view my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System so you can live your dream lifestyle by earning passive &/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watching the videos at all of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101


https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


1. To consume sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastic & even nanoplastic "beads" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

View an old flyer at:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSaltFlyer


To view a list of almost 40 health & financial benefits by becoming my RichwayAndFujiBio.com customer &/or distributor on my global T.E.A.M., visit

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


To have safe, soothing far-infrared light penetrate up to ~6 inches into your body to dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue, visit:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://biomats.com/danny-tseng


2. To get a vegan source of Omega-3s while avoiding plastics found in many seafood w/ a contaminant-free marine phytoplankton, visit my shortened Oceans Recharge ActivationProducts affiliate link at:

https://tinyurl.com/EvenBetterThanKrill

(full link:

https://activationproducts.com/products/oceans-alive?variant=31764216774789&sca_ref=8231501.94hOj1h84kIKom

OR

https://ActivationProducts.com/howtodieofnothing


To share Oceans Recharge & many MORE items by becoming a FREE Activation Products’ affiliate to earn up to 30% in commissions, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/JoinActivation

(full link: https://af.uppromote.com/activationproducts/register?ref=94hOj1h84kIKom&p=239329

& put “affiliate, Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”


Learn all about the long-chain Omega-3 essential fatty acids at:

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids


3. To use containers & many other household items that do NOT contain plastic, visit my shortened LifeWithoutPlastic affiliate link at:

https://tinyurl.com/LifeW-Oplastic

OR

https://lifewithoutplastic.com/?aff=923


OTHER THINGS MENTIONED:

To view my "List of (Visible & Invisible) Toxin Avoidance Tools, Equipment, Supplies, Cleaner Food Sources, & Resources" e-Guide, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceForDummies

tinyurl.com/PreventToxinExposure

https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools

tinyurl.com/HowToAvoidToxins

https://tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources


To view my NEW "Chemtrails Protection Resource Guide," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailsProtection

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ChemtrailProtection


https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingZeolite

by

https://MetronNutraceuticals.com

$AVE some $ by applying discount code:

gagan10off


Contact Laurie Gagan w/ ?'s:

[email protected]

219.789.7180

Keywords
bpasaunaplasticizersbiomatphtalatesinfrared suanasafe sea salt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Childhood exposure to indoor air pollution linked to poorer cognition in later life, study finds

Laura Harris
The silent sentinel: How MANGANESE, an overlooked mineral, guards your health

The silent sentinel: How MANGANESE, an overlooked mineral, guards your health

Ava Grace
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
The hidden dietary deficit undermining America&#8217;s oral health

The hidden dietary deficit undermining America’s oral health

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy