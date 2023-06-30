Antarctica Treaty What Else Are They Hiding Antarctic Krill Oil Cures Inflammation

Stew Peters Show





June 29, 2023





Discover the secrets of Antarctic natural medicine with Krill Oil at http://StopMyInflammation.com

Dr. Chad Walding, co-founder of Native Path, is here to talk about how Antarctic krill can cure inflammation.

Americans are in bad health these days and some of them are vaccine injured.

Reducing inflammation is key to reducing pain and overall bodily health.

Antarctic Krill is an important resource but it is being underutilized .

Antarctica is off limits for development because it’s not owned by any counties.

Big Pharma has convinced most Americans if they have aches and pains to take Tylenol or Ibuprofen which have a host of side-effects.

Omega 3s can be very beneficial in reducing inflammation.

However, the Omega 3 found in the average fish oil is tainted from toxic waters.

Krill oil is more absorbable to the human body than fish oil and it comes from clean water.

Krill oil is the solution to reducing chronic inflammation so get your bottle today.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x1wco-antarctica-treaty-what-else-are-they-hiding-antarctic-krill-oil-cures-infla.html



