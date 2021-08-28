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Afghanistan Was A Giant Money Laundering Scheme - Lee Camp, Readacted Tonight, 082721
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21 views • August 28, 2021
Thanks for this video go to Lee Camp at Readacted Tonight on YouTube.
Watch the full episode: https://portable.tv/videos/afghanista...
The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. The Afghan people had horrific violence forced upon them at the hands of young Americans as part of a money-grab from the ruling class.
Also in this episode:
Lee Camp covers record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire's next target for regime change.
Jaffer Khan is boycotting his favorite snacks and explains why in this report on increased strike actions in the US and the corporate media's silence. Nabisco workers across the country are on strike right now in protest of abusive working conditions. Danny DeVito created a stir last week when he had his Twitter verification stripped for tweeting in support of the abused workers.
Anders Lee looks into the shortcomings of the Biden Administration's embrace of anti-trust regulations. Breaking up some of the US's mega-corporations sounds like an attractive prospect in a country that's experiencing destabilizing inequality but there are better options that address the problem at a fundamental level.
~
Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
~
Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
Watch the full episode: https://portable.tv/videos/afghanista...
The occupation of Afghanistan was an outrageous attack on human rights from the beginning and now the corporate media are outraged that the US is leaving after two decades. Lee Camp highlights the many losers and the wealthy winners from the occupation. The Afghan people had horrific violence forced upon them at the hands of young Americans as part of a money-grab from the ruling class.
Also in this episode:
Lee Camp covers record-breaking heat across the planet and the movements responding to it, and the US Empire's next target for regime change.
Jaffer Khan is boycotting his favorite snacks and explains why in this report on increased strike actions in the US and the corporate media's silence. Nabisco workers across the country are on strike right now in protest of abusive working conditions. Danny DeVito created a stir last week when he had his Twitter verification stripped for tweeting in support of the abused workers.
Anders Lee looks into the shortcomings of the Biden Administration's embrace of anti-trust regulations. Breaking up some of the US's mega-corporations sounds like an attractive prospect in a country that's experiencing destabilizing inequality but there are better options that address the problem at a fundamental level.
~
Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
~
Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
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