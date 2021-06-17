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Fear of gene drive (?) contagion from the jabbed
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600 views • June 17, 2021
Una scuola privata negli USA ha proibito ingresso e possibilità lavorative a coloro che hanno ricevuto l iniezione Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca et altri, per paura di trasmissione di agenti sterilizzanti e anticoncezionali in dubbio se presenti nella pozione anti-covid.
Andate pure a vedere cos'è il 'gene drive' ed a controllare chi ne ha la proprietà intellettuale.
Indovinate un po'? ...DARPA e Gates!
Andate pure a vedere cos'è il 'gene drive' ed a controllare chi ne ha la proprietà intellettuale.
Indovinate un po'? ...DARPA e Gates!
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