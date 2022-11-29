Serious Shortages of Amoxicillin, Augmentin, Etc., All Over US, US Navy Violates China Sovereignty, FED Launched Digital Currency, Robert Kiyosaki on Economy – “God Mercy ..” Rail Strike: 11.29.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

Very Serious Shortages of Amoxicillin, Augmentin, Tamiflu, Albuterol, & Tylenol Have Erupted All Over The US

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/very-serious-shortages-amoxicillin-augmentin-tamiflu-albuterol-tylenol-have-erupted-all

China claims chasing away US Navy ship, says sovereignty violated over 'illegal' intrusion

https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/china-claims-chasing-away-us-navy-ship-says-sovereignty-violated-over-illegal-intrusion-1166650.html

The Fed launched a DIGITAL CURRENCY while YOU weren’t watching

https://www.iheart.com/content/2022-11-29-glenn-beck-blog-the-fed-launched-a-digital-currency-while-you-werent-watching/

‘I believe the economy is the biggest bubble in world history,’ says ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki: ‘God have mercy on us all’

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-believe-the-economy-is-the-biggest-bubble-in-world-history-says-rich-dad-poor-dads-robert-kiyosaki-god-have-mercy-on-us-all-11669410423

U.S. House to vote to block rail strike despite labor objections

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-urges-congress-act-avert-potential-rail-strike-2022-11-29/

Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production

https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/oil-execs-rip-biden-admins-completely-inaccurate-flat-out-lie-us-energy-production

Gun Boom Continues: FBI Ran 192,749 Background Checks on Black Friday

https://www.breitbart.com/2nd-amendment/2022/11/28/gun-boom-continues-fbi-ran-192749-background-checks-black-friday/

Chuck Schumer Suggests DACA Amnesty Needed to Spike U.S. Population as Nation Hits Record 331.9M Residents

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/11/28/chuck-schumer-daca-amnesty-needed-spike-u-s-population/

