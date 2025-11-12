BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wellness, Wealth, & Water/Hydration Wednesday's & MORE!
3 views • 1 day ago

(SORRY about the feedback noise!) See below for the links mentioned:

Watch Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept so you can STOP trading (precious) time for $:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101


To further re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


For a 3-step SYSTEM to be totally debt-free, "own your life," & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos:

1. https://tinyurl.com/BuildPipelines

2. https://tinyurl.com/TheBizOfThe21stCenturyVideo

3. https://tinyurl.com/OwnYourLifeVideo


$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Re-mineralize your distilled water by consuming a CONFIRMED microplastic-free sea salt by visiting my shortened Bio-Mats.com/danny distributor link at:

tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

USA-Made since 1977 stainless water distillers by both: tinyurl.com/WWdistillers &

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

https://tinyurl.com/thePurestWater

SAVE 5% by applying promo code:

howtodieofnothing at MyPureWater.com

To dispel the myths around drinking distilled water, watch:

tinyurl.com/TheJourneyOfWater

Drink "Roundup"-free water w/ atmospheric water generators as described at:

Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir

Re-structure your water with the UH-mazing Analemma-Water "water wand," whole-home device, & garden hose attachment by

reading (correct link) tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101, visiting: tinyurl.com/DrinkCoherentWater, & fill-out: tinyurl.com/ShareCoherentWater


Put your pure, re-structured, & re-mineralized water into TRUE Italian cobalt blue GLASS bottles to raise its vibration to maximize intracellular hydration w/ my 9% off (for 1st time customers, only) affiliate link at:

bluebottlelove.com/?ref=howtodieofnothing . To share, use:

tinyurl.com/CobaltBlueGlassBottles

For wholesale inquiries or your logo to be printed on the bottles, contact BBL's Founder, Kayden Radhe in HI:

m: 808.280.0136

w: 808.876.0009

[email protected]

[email protected]


Get a WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually all of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bills while also helping yourself & others to have up to 2 YEARS worth of water & food stored while seizing America's #1 business opportunity by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


& fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


To have better zzzzzz's with the most innovative mattress & pillow innovation in 50 years that contains more gel beads than any other brand, visit:

gelisleep.com/HowToDieOfNothing (should redirect to:

https://www.gelisleep.com/?sca_ref=9346798.NzyX0pBl1WHeDxf

OR apply any of the di$count codes below:

howtodieofnothing

danny


For mattresses that can both cool & heat (from 55 to 115F), visit:

checkout.sleep.me/DANNY77871

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/Sleep-Me (dash or hyphen between)


To learn how to pay next-to-nothing on the A/C part of your energy bills, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/3CoolingPriorities

tinyurl.com/PayTheLeastForAC

tinyurl.com/HaveAlmostNoACbill

tinyurl.com/GoodByeAC


Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
