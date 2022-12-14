HYDROGEL HORROR

This is a look at live blood analysis using a biological microscope with phase contrast and darkfield settings. You can see the hydrogel expanding and removing red blood cells. This is from an unvaxxed 29-year-old lady. I've never seen this happen in any other blood sample...
