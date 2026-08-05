DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: Are New Pet Vaccines Shedding On Owners? | Ep 22

What do we really know about the history of the polio vaccine? Are self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for pets the next frontier? And can AI be trusted to answer questions about vaccine safety?

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the earliest and most recognizable voices in the vaccine safety movement, shares her expertise on the history of vaccines, the origins of her research, the polio narrative, artificial intelligence, and emerging vaccine technologies for both humans and animals.

Dr. Tenpenny explains why she began questioning vaccine policy more than two decades ago, what parents should understand about informed consent, and why she and Dr. Brian Ardis created the new VaxApp as a research tool for families.

They also discuss concerns surrounding self-amplifying mRNA technology, the role of AI in medical research, and Dr. Tenpenny's perspective on the future of health freedom.





In this episode, we cover:

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's journey into vaccine research

The history of the polio vaccine and how diagnostic criteria were used to make it look like it worked

Why polio remains one of the most debated topics in vaccine history

AI, misinformation, and how ChatGPT fabricates references

The launch of VaxApp and how it was designed for parents

Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and emerging veterinary vaccine technology

Vaccine safety questions surrounding pets

COVID-era lessons and the future of vaccine policy

RFK Jr., HHS, and the current state of vaccine reform





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.





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