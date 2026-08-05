DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: Are New Pet Vaccines Shedding On Owners? | Ep 22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do we really know about the history of the polio vaccine? Are self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for pets the next frontier? And can AI be trusted to answer questions about vaccine safety?
In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the earliest and most recognizable voices in the vaccine safety movement, shares her expertise on the history of vaccines, the origins of her research, the polio narrative, artificial intelligence, and emerging vaccine technologies for both humans and animals.
Dr. Tenpenny explains why she began questioning vaccine policy more than two decades ago, what parents should understand about informed consent, and why she and Dr. Brian Ardis created the new VaxApp as a research tool for families.
They also discuss concerns surrounding self-amplifying mRNA technology, the role of AI in medical research, and Dr. Tenpenny's perspective on the future of health freedom.
In this episode, we cover:
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's journey into vaccine research
The history of the polio vaccine and how diagnostic criteria were used to make it look like it worked
Why polio remains one of the most debated topics in vaccine history
AI, misinformation, and how ChatGPT fabricates references
The launch of VaxApp and how it was designed for parents
Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and emerging veterinary vaccine technology
Vaccine safety questions surrounding pets
COVID-era lessons and the future of vaccine policy
RFK Jr., HHS, and the current state of vaccine reform
Sponsor:
The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.
When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.
Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/
Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.
► Subscribe to the podcast:
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ
Connect / Support:
Learn more about Free Now Foundation and its legal efforts surrounding medical freedom:
https://freenowfoundation.org/
#AlixMayerShow #SherriTenpenny #VaccineSafety #MedicalFreedom #HealthFreedom #Podcast #Polio #AI #mRNA #PublicHealth #HealthPolicy #FreeNowFoundation