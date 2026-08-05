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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY: Are New Pet Vaccines Shedding On Owners? | Ep 22
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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What do we really know about the history of the polio vaccine? Are self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for pets the next frontier? And can AI be trusted to answer questions about vaccine safety?

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, one of the earliest and most recognizable voices in the vaccine safety movement, shares her expertise on the history of vaccines, the origins of her research, the polio narrative, artificial intelligence, and emerging vaccine technologies for both humans and animals.

Dr. Tenpenny explains why she began questioning vaccine policy more than two decades ago, what parents should understand about informed consent, and why she and Dr. Brian Ardis created the new VaxApp as a research tool for families.

They also discuss concerns surrounding self-amplifying mRNA technology, the role of AI in medical research, and Dr. Tenpenny's perspective on the future of health freedom.


In this episode, we cover:

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's journey into vaccine research

The history of the polio vaccine and how diagnostic criteria were used to make it look like it worked

Why polio remains one of the most debated topics in vaccine history

AI, misinformation, and how ChatGPT fabricates references

The launch of VaxApp and how it was designed for parents

Self-amplifying mRNA vaccines and emerging veterinary vaccine technology

Vaccine safety questions surrounding pets

COVID-era lessons and the future of vaccine policy

RFK Jr., HHS, and the current state of vaccine reform


Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International, gold and silver specialists since 1963.

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, contact the trusted team at Mish International. You need gold. Physical gold.

Visit: https://www.mishinternational.com/

Call: 650-324-9110 — Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-alix-mayer-show/id1880123808

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQsnH4HYtfJsu018TJ


Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and its legal efforts surrounding medical freedom:

https://freenowfoundation.org/


#AlixMayerShow #SherriTenpenny #VaccineSafety #MedicalFreedom #HealthFreedom #Podcast #Polio #AI #mRNA #PublicHealth #HealthPolicy #FreeNowFoundation

Keywords
health freedompodcastpublic healthaisherri tenpennypoliomedical freedomvaccine safetymrnahealth policyfree now foundationalix mayer show
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy