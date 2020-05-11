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Dating Revelation -- early or late?
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9 views • May 11, 2020
Some contend that the Apostle John wrote Revelation a few years before the Roman's destroyed Jerusalem in 70 AD, and that it is primarily a prophecy of that event. Others insist that the book was written about three decades later, so cannot be about the destruction of Jerusalem. What evidence does each side hold to, and which side has the best evidence?
In this brief response to a caller's question, Steve Gregg (host of The Narrow Path radio program) discusses the evidence concerning when the Book of Revelation was written.
In this brief response to a caller's question, Steve Gregg (host of The Narrow Path radio program) discusses the evidence concerning when the Book of Revelation was written.
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