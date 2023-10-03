Create New Account
Matt Gaetz: "Chaos Is Speaker McCarthy":
 Matt Gaetz: "Chaos Is Speaker McCarthy":


Rep Matt Gaetz: "Chaos is Speaker McCarthy.... I don't think voting against Kevin McCarthy is chaos. I think $33 trillion in debt is chaos. I think that facing a $2.2 trillion dollar annual deficit is chaos."


https://rumble.com/v3mqxcd-matt-gaetz-chaos-is-speaker-mccarthy.html

Keywords
matt gaetzgovernment spendingcongressional hearingcrshut down avertedstopgap resolutionvacate speaker seat

