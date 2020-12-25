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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 69 Claire Edwards Tells the Entire World the FRAUD and PLAN to DESTROY US ALL
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524 views • December 25, 2020
The world is finally now waking and being given TRUTH of this evil all around us.... and the solution ONLY can be found at www.awarriorcalls.com
The key to taking all of this corruption down...is simply exposing... 'the rules of civil procedure do NOT APPLY TO WE THE PEOPLE [man or woman]
Once this is known... the bar is finished and the people will access their public courthouses and hold all these corrupt people globally accountable.
God Speed
The key to taking all of this corruption down...is simply exposing... 'the rules of civil procedure do NOT APPLY TO WE THE PEOPLE [man or woman]
Once this is known... the bar is finished and the people will access their public courthouses and hold all these corrupt people globally accountable.
God Speed
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